In Uzbekistan, up to 25 years or life imprisonment is being established for pedophiles!

In Uzbekistan, the strictest and most uncompromising amendments are being introduced to the legislation on the protection of children's rights and safety! During discussions at the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, it was announced that punishment measures for persons who committed sexual violence against children will be drastically tightened.

According to the official statement of Senator Malika Kodirkhanova, criminals who harm young children will now be sentenced to up to 25 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment, and most importantly, no mitigating mechanisms will be applied to them. So, what do the new procedures adopted within the framework of the parliament entail?

Uncompromising punishment: Convicts serve their full term

Senator Malika Kodirkhanova outlined the new requirements regarding these extremely grave crimes, which are causing widespread discussion in society:

Age of victims: The measures apply to persons who committed sexual violence against children under the age of 14;

Types of severe punishment: It is established that criminals will be sentenced to up to 25 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment;

Absolute ban on leniency: No amnesty or sentence mitigation measures will be granted to convicts;

Condition of full service: Persons who committed the crime are required to serve the specified term completely from start to finish.

Official warning from the Senator

«Now, those who commit sexual violence against children under 14 will be imprisoned for up to 25 years or for life, and no leniency will be granted to them; they will serve their sentence in full», — emphasized Senator Malika Kodirkhanova.

This norm is expected to serve as a strict barrier in protecting children from any abuse and preventing such grave crimes in society.

New procedure for punishment measures (Table)

Criterion / Situation Established strict procedure Victim category Minors under 14 years of age Term of punishment Up to 25 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment Leniency and parole Strictly not granted Form of serving the sentence The term is served fully and strictly Official source Senator Malika Kodirkhanova

In your opinion, is the introduction of life imprisonment and a full punishment system without any leniency for pedophiles sufficient to ensure children's safety? How do you assess this strict legislative initiative?

Leave your opinion in the comments below and share this important news, which is relevant to our society, with your loved ones via Telegram!