Samsung Galaxy S26 flagship prices have risen sharply in Europe

·20·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 flagship prices have risen sharply in Europe

Samsung has unexpectedly increased the prices of its latest flagship smartphone series in the European market. While it is standard for technology prices to decrease over time after a product launch, all models in the Galaxy S26 series have instead become more expensive. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the price revision has affected the base Galaxy S26, the mid-range Galaxy S26+, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra models equally. Consequently, buyers will now have to spend more than before to purchase these flagship devices.

Price dynamics by model

Under the updated pricing policy, the base Galaxy S26 with 256 GB of storage is now selling for 1100 euros instead of 1000 euros. The 512 GB version of this model has increased from 1200 euros to 1300 euros. Similarly, the Galaxy S26+ has also increased by 100 euros for each configuration, with the 256 GB version costing 1350 euros and the 512 GB version reaching 1550 euros.

The most significant changes were observed in the Ultra version, the most expensive representative of the series. Specifically, the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 1 TB of internal storage jumped by 230 euros, rising from 1920 euros to 2150 euros. This is a significant leap for a flagship that has become one of the most expensive mass-market smartphones available.

Comparison with the previous generation

When comparing the new prices with the value of the Galaxy S25 series introduced last year, a significant difference is noticeable. For comparison, at the start of sales, the Galaxy S25 with 256 GB of storage was priced at 960 euros, the S25+ model at 1170 euros, and the S25 Ultra at around 1470 euros. The current generation is being offered at a much higher price than its predecessors.

Experts and analysts suggest that this price increase may be related to economic factors in the European region and changes in the cost of components. Interestingly, the price hike only applies to the main flagship series, and it is noteworthy that the Galaxy S26 FE model remains unaffected with its price unchanged.

SamsungGalaxy S26 UltraSmartphonesEuropeTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi 18 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra screen privacy comparedXiaomi 18 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra screen privacy compared24 September 16:22Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectationsSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations28 August 16:54Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users dissatisfied with One UI 9 Beta 7Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra users dissatisfied with One UI 9 Beta 730 August 13:30Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three camerasSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may feature three cameras28 September 09:53Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera specs expected to remain unchangedSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra camera specs expected to remain unchanged14 September 13:22iQOO 16 flagship to feature next-gen Samsung display and massive batteryiQOO 16 flagship to feature next-gen Samsung display and massive battery13 September 17:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed