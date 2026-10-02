Samsung Galaxy S26 flagship prices have risen sharply in Europe

Samsung has unexpectedly increased the prices of its latest flagship smartphone series in the European market. While it is standard for technology prices to decrease over time after a product launch, all models in the Galaxy S26 series have instead become more expensive. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the price revision has affected the base Galaxy S26, the mid-range Galaxy S26+, and the top-tier Galaxy S26 Ultra models equally. Consequently, buyers will now have to spend more than before to purchase these flagship devices.

Price dynamics by model

Under the updated pricing policy, the base Galaxy S26 with 256 GB of storage is now selling for 1100 euros instead of 1000 euros. The 512 GB version of this model has increased from 1200 euros to 1300 euros. Similarly, the Galaxy S26+ has also increased by 100 euros for each configuration, with the 256 GB version costing 1350 euros and the 512 GB version reaching 1550 euros.

The most significant changes were observed in the Ultra version, the most expensive representative of the series. Specifically, the price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 1 TB of internal storage jumped by 230 euros, rising from 1920 euros to 2150 euros. This is a significant leap for a flagship that has become one of the most expensive mass-market smartphones available.

Comparison with the previous generation

When comparing the new prices with the value of the Galaxy S25 series introduced last year, a significant difference is noticeable. For comparison, at the start of sales, the Galaxy S25 with 256 GB of storage was priced at 960 euros, the S25+ model at 1170 euros, and the S25 Ultra at around 1470 euros. The current generation is being offered at a much higher price than its predecessors.

Experts and analysts suggest that this price increase may be related to economic factors in the European region and changes in the cost of components. Interestingly, the price hike only applies to the main flagship series, and it is noteworthy that the Galaxy S26 FE model remains unaffected with its price unchanged.