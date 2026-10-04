New Metro electric vehicle with Toyota Alphard design unveiled in Pakistan

·2·Technology
New Metro electric vehicle with Toyota Alphard design unveiled in Pakistan

Pakistan's Nora EV company has introduced its new compact electric minivan, the Metro model. According to ixbt.com, the exterior of this vehicle clearly resembles the famous Japanese Toyota Alphard and Vellfire minivans, although its technical capabilities are much more modest. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The exterior of the new electric minivan replicates design elements of premium Japanese cars. In particular, the front features a large radiator grille and vertical elements with chrome trim, with similar motifs observed on the sides and rear of the vehicle.

Technical specifications and dimensions

Despite its large appearance, the Pakistani car is significantly smaller than the real Alphard. The Metro model has city car dimensions with a length of only 3900 mm and is equipped with 14-inch alloy wheels. Also, instead of the sliding doors typical of large minivans, it uses standard hinged doors.

The vehicle's technical characteristics are much more modest than its exterior. The electric motor mounted on the rear axle develops only 4 kW, which is approximately 5 horsepower. Nevertheless, the cabin, designed for five people, is equipped with sufficient amenities, including air conditioning, power windows, a push-button start, a rearview camera, as well as Bluetooth and USB ports.

Battery types and additional features

According to ixbt.com, customers are offered lithium-iron-phosphate batteries with a capacity of 9, 15, or 23.1 kWh. With the largest battery, the manufacturer promises a range of 250 to 300 kilometers. In addition, Nora EV plans to develop a network of fast battery-swapping stations in Pakistan.

For those wishing to travel long distances, a gasoline-powered backup generator is provided. With a small generator and a 3-liter fuel tank, it is possible to add another 150–180 kilometers of range. Founded in 2025, Nora EV aims to localize body parts and lighting equipment in Pakistan in the future.

Toyota AlphardNora EVElectric VehiclePakistanCars
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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