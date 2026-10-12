How often should you clean your smartphone?

·46·Technology
How often should you clean your smartphone?

Mobile phones, the items we use most in our daily lives and rarely put down, can become an unexpected source of health risks. According to microbiological studies, the screen and case of a smartphone harbor 10 times more bacteria and viruses than a regular toilet seat.

Throughout the day, through our hands that touch public places, transport, and various objects, microbes are easily transferred directly to the gadget's screen, and from there to the face, eyes, and mouth.

Hidden bacteria and the risk of seasonal infections

Regularly cleaning your phone screen serves as an important barrier in preventing the following serious diseases:

  • Protection against seasonal viruses: Disinfecting the screen significantly reduces the likelihood of contracting colds, ARVI, flu, and other respiratory viruses;

  • Skin purity: Direct contact of the smartphone with the facial skin during calls can cause various rashes, inflammation, and acne on the cheeks;

  • Risk of gastrointestinal infections: Using the phone while eating opens the way for microbes to enter the body directly.

How and how often should you clean your phone?

Experts offer the following practical recommendations for smartphone hygiene:

  • Daily habit: It is necessary to clean the surface of the gadget at least 1–2 times a day, especially when returning home from the street;

  • Using special wipes: It is recommended to carefully wipe the smartphone with special antibacterial or alcohol-based wet wipes;

  • Protecting the oleophobic coating: Do not spray alcohol solutions directly onto the screen — dropping the liquid onto a microfiber cloth and then wiping will protect the screen coating from damage;

  • Don't forget the case: Considering that a huge amount of dust and microbes accumulates under the phone case, it is recommended to remove and wash or disinfect it several times a week.

By simply taking a few seconds to clean your phone, you can prevent many infectious diseases.

smartphone hygienemicrobiological scientistsARVIdisinfection
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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