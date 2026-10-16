An Instagram-style «For You» recommendation feed is coming to Telegram channels

In the near future, the Telegram messenger plans to further expand its concept and launch a recommendation algorithm similar to those on social media. Platform developers are actively working on a completely new feed that will display interesting and trending posts from channels users are not yet subscribed to, tailored to their personal interests.

This innovation is expected to take content consumption and the organic growth of channels within the messenger ecosystem to an entirely new level.

Separate «News» section: The feed will consist of 2 key parts

The new format will be introduced as a separately designated «News» section, designed so that it does not interfere with the main chat list:

«Added»: Gathers curated posts from the channels that the user has chosen to follow and saved;

«For You»: Just like Instagram or TikTok algorithms, it analyzes the user's interests and behavior to recommend relevant posts from new, unfamiliar channels.

Conveniences for users and channel owners

The new recommendation system provides many flexible features:

Free choice of topics: Each user can specify what kind of content categories (technology, sports, news, business, etc.) they want to see in their feed and change these parameters at any time;

Broad interface capabilities: The section will feature buttons for searching posts by text, quickly refreshing the feed, marking posts as «read», and jumping to the author's channel with a single click;

Free organic growth for channels: The biggest revolutionary change is that small and new channels creating quality content will now be able to easily reach new audiences through the «For You» feed without advertising.

This strategic move by Telegram is expected to transform the platform from a mere messaging app into a powerful media network, sharply increasing internal competition and content quality.