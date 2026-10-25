Unusual incident in Scotland: a dog that consumed drugs was rescued from the mountain

A labrador named Tokyo, who was hiking Mount Ben Nevis in Scotland, suddenly began to feel ill. This incident, which occurred on Great Britain's highest mountain, prompted the call of a special team to rescue the dog.

It is reported that while Tokyo was climbing the mountain with his owner Christina and her family, his hind legs grew weak and moving became difficult. The dog even began to lose consciousness. The owner attempted to carry the animal, which weighs approximately 24 kilograms, down herself, but was unable to do so.

Following this, the Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team arrived to help. Specialists placed Tokyo in a special stretcher and safely carried him down the mountain.

Veterinary examinations revealed that the dog's condition was likely related to poisoning from drug intoxication. It is suspected that Tokyo accidentally ate cannabis lying on the ground during the walk. This substance affected his nervous system and caused mobility issues.

Fortunately, the dog's condition improved, and he made a full recovery. The incident served as another reminder of the importance of not leaving pets unattended during walks and preventing them from eating unknown things.