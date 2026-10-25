Scientists in the Philippines identify one of the world's smallest frogs

Filipino scientists have identified a new species of frog that ranks among the smallest in the world. Discovered during research conducted in collaboration with the University of Kansas, this tiny creature was found in the Mount Guiting-Guiting Natural Park on Sibuyan Island.

Researchers note that the frog's size is roughly equivalent to a microSD memory card. Its extreme minuteness caught the attention of scientists, and this phenomenon is of great importance for studying evolutionary adaptation processes in nature.

Experts call this change "miniaturization." In this process, certain animal species become smaller over the course of evolution to adapt to a specific habitat. For example, certain creatures living in narrow spaces on the forest floor can have very small body sizes.

This discovery once again demonstrated that Sibuyan Island in the Philippines is rich in unique nature. Boasting numerous endemic species—meaning those found exclusively in this region—the island is sometimes referred to as the "Galapagos of Asia."

According to scientists, other species currently unknown to science may also be found in this region. Therefore, preserving and scientifically studying the natural areas inhabited by unique animals is considered crucial.