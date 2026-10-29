Sensational change to the Green Card: Application period starts November 1, and the results...

Details for the long-awaited new season of the U.S. Diversity Visa (Green Card) lottery, designed for individuals from various nations, have been announced. This year's season stands out with significantly different timelines and new financial requirements compared to previous years.

The most significant news is that the application process is no longer free. For the first time in the history of the lottery, a symbolic fee for each applicant has been introduced, along with the possibility of learning the results in just a few days instead of the usual six months.

Specific dates and deadlines for the new season

According to the presented procedure, the lottery process will be conducted in a very short and accelerated format:

Start of registration: Acceptance of applications officially begins on November 1 ;

End of acceptance: Registration will be completely closed on November 30 ;

Announcement of results: There will be no need to wait months for answers — the names of the winners will be announced just a few days later, on December 3.

$1 official fee and personal Visa card requirement

In this season, strict financial restrictions are being introduced to prevent fraud and the influx of fake applications:

Registration fee: An official fee of 1 U.S. dollar will be charged to each applicant;

Card in own name only: Payment must be made exclusively through an international Visa card opened in the applicant's own name;

Risk of rejection: If the payment is made from another person's card (a relative, friend, or third-party agency), the application may be canceled or rejected without review;

Advance preparation: Experts strongly recommend opening a personal Visa card at a bank and depositing funds into it before registration begins.

It is advisable for our compatriots planning to apply for a Green Card to take the above new rules into account and arrange their personal cards in a timely manner.