New route between Andijan and Samarkand: Great convenience expected for passengers

·40·Uzbekistan
New route between Andijan and Samarkand: Great convenience expected for passengers

In the coming years, residents of the Fergana Valley and tourists are expected to have the opportunity to reach the city of Samarkand quickly and comfortably without unnecessary transfers. According to a new draft Presidential decree developed by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan, it is proposed to significantly expand the current high-speed electric train routes.

Within the framework of this initiative, it is intended to extend the movement of trains currently operating between the capital and the valley directly to the city of Samarkand, as well as to increase the number of railway services within the valley regions.

Key directions and deadlines of the new project

The document submitted for discussion outlines a number of important tasks for improving the transport system:

  • Andijan — Samarkand route: According to the project, the launch of the high-speed electric train service is planned to be fully implemented by the end of 2027;

  • Route extension mechanism: To implement this plan, the final destination of the high-speed trains currently operating on the "Tashkent — Andijan" route will be extended to Samarkand station;

  • Interregional connectivity: The new route will simultaneously connect the regions of the Fergana Valley, the city of Tashkent and the Tashkent region, as well as the Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions into a single railway chain;

  • Internal valley services: The project also envisages increasing the frequency of local passenger trains not only between regions but also within the Fergana Valley itself.

Public discussion and current status of the document

This project has not yet been officially adopted and has been posted on the portal for the discussion of draft normative-legal acts:

  • Discussion period: The document will be open for suggestions and feedback from citizens and experts until November 11;

  • Importance of the project: The establishment of the new route will sharply increase the flow of domestic tourism, reduce the load and traffic congestion on highways, and significantly save travel time for the population.

After this document passes public discussion and is officially signed, practical infrastructure work is expected to begin by 2027.

Ministry of TransportAndijan — Samarkandhigh-speed electric trainFergana Valley
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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