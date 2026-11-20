During his time in Russia, Rahmonaliyev gained professional football experience, and later had the opportunity to further prove himself in the Azerbaijani championship.

The Russian championship is not unfamiliar to Umarali Rahmonaliyev. The Uzbek footballer defended the colors of the Kazan club Rubin from 2023 to 2025. Therefore, a potential return to this club would mean returning to a familiar environment in his career.

For now, it is unknown how Rubin and Krasnodar have responded to this offer, or whether they will take practical steps to transfer the player. However, this news is further increasing interest in the future of the Uzbek footballer.

According to the Azerbaijani publication Sport24.az, citing reliable sources, the agents representing the player's interests have offered Rahmonaliyev's services to these two Russian clubs.

A new chapter could be beginning in the career of Uzbekistan national team player Umarali Rahmonaliyev. There is a possibility that interest has emerged from one of the current top clubs in the Russian championship, Krasnodar, as well as his former team, Rubin.

A successful season in Azerbaijan, experience on the European stage, and participation in the national team are increasing Umarali Rahmonaliyev's value in the transfer market. Reports have emerged that the services of the Uzbek midfielder have been offered to two major Russian clubs.

If Rubin follows up its interest in the Uzbek player with practical actions, this transfer could be an opportunity for Rahmonaliyev to return to the Russian championship. However, for now, this is only being viewed as a potential option proposed by agents.

The Murad Musayev factor in the Krasnodar option

The second club to which Rahmonaliyev's services were offered is Krasnodar. A notable aspect of this option is the previous experience the team's head coach, Murad Musayev, has with the player.

The Russian specialist previously worked at the club Sabah and is well-acquainted with the football environment in Baku. For this reason, Rahmonaliyev's current capabilities, playing style, and performance in the championship may not be unknown to Musayev.

Of course, this factor does not mean that Krasnodar has decided to complete the transfer. So far, it has only been reported that the player's services have been offered to the club, and the existence of potential negotiations or an official offer has not been confirmed.

A successful season at Sabah is increasing transfer interest

It is no coincidence that Umarali Rahmonaliyev has become a focus of interest in the transfer market. The Uzbek footballer is having a successful season with Sabah.

He has won the Azerbaijani championship and the country's cup with his team. He also gained experience participating in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League with Sabah while aiming for the group stage.

Rahmonaliyev remains one of the team's key players this season. His activity on the field, productive contributions, and participation in international competitions could attract the attention of clubs.

Lens was also interested in the Uzbek footballer

Transfer news regarding Rahmonaliyev's future does not end there. Recently, information also circulated that the French club Lens had expressed interest in the Uzbek midfielder.

If the interest from European and Russian clubs turns into real transfer offers, choosing the next career path after Sabah could become an important decision for Rahmonaliyev.

However, there is currently no official information that the player is leaving his current club or has reached an agreement with any specific team.

Rahmonaliyev's statistics for the current season

Umarali Rahmonaliyev has participated in 17 matches in all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

For the Uzbekistan national team, the player has appeared in four international matches.

The 23-year-old midfielder's results at the club level, his experience in international competitions, and his participation in the national team could serve as an important foundation for his future career.

The main question now is: which of the two, Rubin or Krasnodar, will take their interest in the Uzbek player to the level of transfer negotiations? Or will Rahmonaliyev stay at Sabah and continue his career on the European stage?

For now, there are no clear answers to these questions. But the fact that Umarali Rahmonaliyev's name is being mentioned in transfer reports linked to Russian and European clubs is a notable development for the Uzbek footballer.