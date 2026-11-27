In nature, there are creatures that look cute and harmless but can pose a danger to humans. One of them is the puss caterpillar (Megalopyge opercularis). Because of its thick and soft fur, it resembles a tiny kitten. However, one should not be deceived by its appearance.

This caterpillar belongs to the moth family and, during its development, turns into a moth called the Southern flannel moth. Hidden among the long, soft hairs covering its body are dangerous venomous spines.

Where is it found?

Megalopyge opercularis is mainly distributed in the southeastern and south-central regions of the USA, as well as in parts of Mexico and Central America. Uzbekistan is not part of this species' natural habitat. There is no reliable information about its natural occurrence in our country.

Why is it dangerous?

Venomous spines are located among the caterpillar's soft hairs. If accidentally touched, these spines can pierce the skin, causing severe pain, burning, redness, and swelling. In some cases, the pain can spread to other parts of the body, and nausea and other unpleasant symptoms may be observed.

Therefore, it is recommended not to touch this creature when seen, and especially to keep children away from it.