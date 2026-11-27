The American Voyager 1 spacecraft has stopped transmitting scientific and technical data to Earth. Although radio contact with the probe remains, it is broadcasting only a blank signal instead of data. This was reported by CNN.

Details of the malfunction: the problem may be in the onboard computer

NASA experts identified this malfunction on November 14 and are currently investigating its root causes:

Transmission of a blank signal: According to CNN, the spacecraft is no longer sending scientific and engineering data, but is instead transmitting only a blank carrier signal.

Initial assumptions: At the moment, engineers are working to determine the exact cause of the situation. According to preliminary information, the problem may be related to the operation of the onboard computer responsible for collecting data from the spacecraft's scientific instruments.

Similarity to the major 2023 malfunction

The current data transmission issues are reminiscent of a large-scale malfunction that occurred on November 14, 2023. As Ars Technica reports, that failure was caused by damage to approximately 3 percent of the memory in the flight data system. Due to this defect, the spacecraft broadcast a repeating pattern of ones and zeros instead of intelligible scientific information.

Indicators Details Date malfunction detected November 14 (announced by CNN on November 24) Communication status Radio contact exists, but instead of scientific and technical data, a blank signal is being received Probable cause Malfunction in the onboard computer that collects data from scientific instruments Previous similar incident November 14, 2023 (~3% damage to flight data system memory)

Do you think NASA engineers will be able to fully restore communication with Voyager 1, which has been traveling in deep space for nearly half a century?

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