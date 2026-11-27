On November 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, at the Kremlin. However, a short clip filmed before the official meeting sparked significant interest on social media.

The video shows one of the Kremlin guards winking at his colleague, after which the doors were opened. Users are interpreting this gesture as a special signal indicating Putin's arrival.

The short video quickly went viral on Instagram, garnering nearly 70 million views and over 2 million likes.

The simple wink also triggered humorous comments from internet users. As a result, the few-second clip from before the official meeting became one of the most discussed videos of the day.