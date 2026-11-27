The TikTok social network is having a destructive effect on the cognitive abilities of people, especially the younger generation. This was stated by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during a meeting with young specialists in the field of artificial intelligence on the sidelines of the AI Journey international conference in Moscow.

“It is possible to earn money via a smartphone even while sitting in a village or an aul”

The head of state expressed regret that most citizens perceive modern gadgets only as a means of entertainment and communication. He emphasized that with the right approach and necessary skills, mobile devices can bring real income even to people living in the most remote settlements:

“Everyone uses a smartphone now, but for some reason, they think it is only intended for making calls, texting, watching some movies, and TikTok. This TikTok is a terrible thing that kills the human brain, especially the brain of a young person. Yet, with the help of a smartphone, when used correctly and skillfully, and with internet access, it is possible to earn money even while sitting in a village or an aul; people just need to be taught how to do it,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The leader of Kazakhstan called this approach a “people's digital economy” and noted that teaching the population how to earn legitimate income from digital technologies would make them independent and economically stable.

Combating the “TikTok mentality” and digitalization initiatives

This is not the first time Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sharply criticized the short-video platform. He has previously put forward a number of systemic initiatives in this regard:

Reading and CIS library: Earlier, at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, the President of Kazakhstan called for combating the “TikTok mentality” among youth by popularizing reading and creating a unified digital library for the Commonwealth.

Training rural residents: Furthermore, within the framework of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence announced in the republic, the president instructed the government to train agricultural producers and residents of remote areas on how to use smartphones to conduct business online.

Direction Defined tasks and goals Essence of the problem Using smartphones solely for entertainment (TikTok) reduces the cognitive abilities of youth Economic solution Developing skills for conducting online business via the internet in remote villages and auls Spiritual and educational measure Promoting reading and establishing a unified digital library for the CIS

In your opinion, what should be done to protect youth from the influence of short videos and teach them to use smartphones as a source of useful knowledge and income?

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