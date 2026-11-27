Artificial intelligence (AI) could cause schoolchildren to lose the habit of thinking independently and memorizing information. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with youth following the plenary session of the 11th international conference "Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence" held in Moscow.

"There is a risk of simply copying ready-made answers provided by a machine"

During a conversation with an Indian school student, Raul John Aju, the head of state emphasized that the misuse of neural networks could negatively impact the quality of education:

"There is a risk that people, especially the younger generation, will stop wanting to memorize information. Sitting in front of a computer, they will use artificial intelligence only to write something, without thinking for themselves, simply repeating what a machine or an AI agent has produced. That’s it, they will be satisfied with that," said Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, the Indian student mentioned that it is important to teach children not just to memorize information in schools, but to think critically. Putin, in turn, drew attention to the fact that if students turn neural networks into a tool solely for obtaining ready-made answers, it will hinder independent learning.

The Indian student's response: AI is an auxiliary tool like a calculator

In response, Raul John Aju suggested viewing artificial intelligence as an auxiliary tool rather than a replacement for human thinking. Comparing neural networks to a calculator, he noted the necessity of mastering basic knowledge first and only then incorporating technologies into the learning process:

"I think we should collaborate with artificial intelligence. It is a kind of symbiosis. After we learn the basics of arithmetic, we can start using a calculator from the fifth or sixth grade. In the same way, artificial intelligence can be integrated into the educational process at a certain stage — after a person has gained sufficient knowledge and understood the foundations. Artificial intelligence can help you search for new ideas and find new meanings," the student said.

Meeting details and about Raul John Aju

Commemorative selfie: As shown in a video released by Channel Five (Pyatiy kanal), at the end of the conversation, the Indian student took a selfie with Vladimir Putin, capturing the meeting in history.

Who is the young inventor? Raul John Aju is the founder of the ThinkCraft platform. He participated in a meeting held by the presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan with young talents in the field of artificial intelligence.

In your opinion, from which grade and under what restrictions should schoolchildren be allowed to use artificial intelligence?

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