Prices of Prescription Drugs Decrease: Which Preparations Became Cheaper?

·19·Uzbekistan
Prices of Prescription Drugs Decrease: Which Preparations Became Cheaper?

Starting July 1, 2026, new price caps have been introduced in Uzbekistan for 2,500 types of prescription drugs. As a result, the prices of a number of pharmaceutical preparations have decreased significantly.

According to the Agency for the Development of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Network, some medicines have become up to 50 percent cheaper based on the new reference prices.

Specifically:

  • antibiotics and antimicrobial preparations by up to 50.1 percent;

  • medicines used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases by up to 37 percent;

  • preparations intended for the nervous system by up to 40 percent;

  • anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving agents by up to 42 percent.

Anvarxon Akabirov, press secretary of the Agency, noted that since the new reference prices have come into force, selling these medicines at previous prices is not permitted. The information systems of the Tax Committee will automatically detect electronic invoices issued at a value higher than the reference price, and the ability to issue such documents will be restricted.

It is noted that the practice of state regulation of medicine prices is continuing consistently. The reference price system was introduced to prevent unjustified increases in drug prices, as well as to ensure openness and transparency in the pharmaceutical market.

International experience is used in forming the new prices. This takes into account the average prices in reference countries, the costs in the country where the preparation was manufactured, and the contract prices for medicines imported into Uzbekistan over the last year.

According to the Agency, the capped prices for prescription drugs have been published on the pharm.gov.uz website. Additionally, citizens can independently compare the established maximum prices of medicines and the current retail prices in pharmacies via the PharmUz mobile application.

UzbekistanAnvarxon Akabirovpharm.gov.uz
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