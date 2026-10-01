Ronaldo's demarche sparks political resonance: Prime Minister enters negotiations

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo's unauthorized departure from the national team camp has gone beyond sports and turned into a political event of national scale. The country's top leadership was forced to intervene directly in the situation to overcome this crisis.

According to sensational information spread by influential Portuguese publication Record, Prime Minister of the country Luis Montenegro held a personal emergency telephone conversation with Portuguese Football Federation President Pedro Proenca and national team head coach Jorge Jesus.

What did the Prime Minister discuss personally with Ronaldo?

The head of government's actions were not limited only to football officials. According to reports from the country's leading SIC TV channel, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro also had a direct telephone conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo himself, who had left the camp.

The details of this confidential conversation between the parties and the final conclusions have not yet been disclosed to the press. However, the fact that the country's number one political figure contacted the player indicates just how huge Ronaldo's role as a national symbol is in the country, and that the crisis around him is seen as a serious factor affecting the state's reputation internationally.

The Denmark test and preparations without Ronaldo

Against the background of high-level negotiations and widespread discussions, the Portugal national team continues preparations for the match within the 3rd round of the Nations League.

Crucial match: On October 1, Portugal will play an away match against Denmark in Copenhagen;

Standings: The team is fighting to gather important points in the group and strengthen its leadership;

Uncertain future: Questions regarding Ronaldo's future in the national jersey, his potential disqualification, and whether he will return to the team at all remain in the spotlight of the public ahead of the match.

Whether the government's official intervention in this scandal will defuse the situation or whether the 41-year-old legend's decision will remain unchanged is expected to become clear in the coming hours.