Temperature in Uzbekistan to drop slightly in the first week of summer

Dear compatriots, the long-awaited summer season, full of sunshine, has arrived in our country. Meteorologists report that the first week of this season has a pleasant surprise in store for our residents and guests. A cool air current will replace the scorching heat, and short, refreshing rains are expected in some regions as a lingering memory of spring.

Our mood at the start of summer depends on the weather. Stay tuned to our page for important details on climate changes, temperature indicators, and flood risks across the republic, mountainous areas, and the capital throughout the week!

Monday's situation and mid-week coolness

Today, the first day of the week, Monday, will be mostly dry and hot across most of the country. However, there is a chance of short-term rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the Tashkent region and the Fergana Valley. Daytime temperatures will be around +34…+36°C, while in the southern regions, the sun will be much stronger, reaching +38…+40°C.

But From June 2 to June 4 there will be a chance to catch a breath before the summer heat intensifies:

First half of the day: The sky will be clear, with mostly low cloud cover during the night and until noon.

Second half of the day: In the afternoon, local clouds will develop, with short-term rains and thunderstorms expected in some areas.

Temperature drop: Most happily, temperatures will gradually decrease during these days, reaching +28…+33 degrees during the day. In the south, the heat will recede slightly, reaching +34…+37 degrees.

On Friday, i.e. June 5 precipitation will stop in most of the republic. Only in some parts of the Fergana Valley can short-term rain with thunderstorms occur. The general air temperature will remain almost unchanged.

Dust storms, wind speed, and flood risks in the mountains

At the beginning of summer, nature also shows its intense character. While wind speeds across the republic will generally be 7–12 meters per second throughout the week, in some places this indicator is expected to increase to 15–20 meters/second When the wind strengthens, dust storms may rise in some regions, so it is recommended to pay attention to your health.

An important note for our compatriots planning to relax in the mountains:

Situation in mountainous areas: From June 1 to June 5, periodic short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in foothill and mountainous districts. Due to heavy rainfall, there is a risk of flash floods in mountainous areas. Do not forget to take precautions!

What will the weather be like in our capital, Tashkent?

A cooler and more pleasant week is also forecast for our beautiful city. You can find detailed information on the indicators for each day of the week in the special table below:

Dates Expected weather and temperature Wind speed and dust storms June 1 (Monday) Short-term spring rain and thunderstorms are possible in the second half of the day. The temperature is quite hot: +34…+36 degrees. Wind speed will increase from the usual 3–8 meters/second to 10–15 meters/second periodically. June 2–4 Short-term refreshing rain and thunderstorms are expected in the second half of the day. The temperature will drop significantly to +29…+31 degrees . There is a possibility of dust storms in some parts of the city following strong winds. June 5 (Friday) No precipitation is expected at the end of the week; the sky will clear. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly to +31…+33 degrees . The wind will continue to blow in its usual direction.

As you can see, the first week of summer will protect us from excessive heat with its cool air and rainy days. This is the perfect time for walks and pleasant conversations with loved ones!

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