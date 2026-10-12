Toward a New Tourism Record in Uzbekistan — Important Statements from the President (video)

·50·Uzbekistan
Toward a New Tourism Record in Uzbekistan — Important Statements from the President (video)

Uzbekistan has set an ambitious and strategic goal to increase the number of visitors to the country to 20 million. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the openness, security, and modern conveniences created in the capital city of Tashkent are recognized by the global community, and revealed the city's new prospects as an international tourism hub.

According to the Head of State, major infrastructure facilities are being built in the capital, and this process will expand even further in the coming years.

“A 55,000-seat arena meeting FIFA standards”: The U-20 World Cup in the capital

One of the key projects taking sports and tourism infrastructure to a new level is the construction of a new modern stadium:

  • New 55,000-seat arena: "This is just the beginning. A stadium with 55,000 seats that fully meets FIFA requirements is being built here," the President stated;

  • Next year's World Cup: This magnificent facility will serve as one of the main arenas for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup next year.

      Huge Opportunities for Business: Hotels, Restaurants, and Entertainment Venues

      The influx of millions of foreign guests is placing new demands on the capital's service sector and private business:

      • Service network: The Head of State emphasized the need to expand the network of hotels, cafes, and restaurants across the city for the comfortable recreation of tourists;

      • Key requirement — recreation areas: "Arriving guests need hotels, cafes, and restaurants. Most importantly, modern entertainment venues are essential," Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed.

      Such large-scale initiatives aimed at strengthening Tashkent's position on the global tourism map will serve to attract not only millions of tourists to the capital, but also massive foreign investments.

    Shavkat MirziyoyevTashkentU-20 World CupFIFA standard stadium
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    Shuhrat Razzakov
    «ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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