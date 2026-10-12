Toward a New Tourism Record in Uzbekistan — Important Statements from the President (video)

Uzbekistan has set an ambitious and strategic goal to increase the number of visitors to the country to 20 million. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the openness, security, and modern conveniences created in the capital city of Tashkent are recognized by the global community, and revealed the city's new prospects as an international tourism hub.

According to the Head of State, major infrastructure facilities are being built in the capital, and this process will expand even further in the coming years.

“A 55,000-seat arena meeting FIFA standards”: The U-20 World Cup in the capital

One of the key projects taking sports and tourism infrastructure to a new level is the construction of a new modern stadium: