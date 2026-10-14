Heating and hot water tariffs may increase by 30 percent in Uzbekistan

·5·Uzbekistan
Heating and hot water tariffs may increase by 30 percent in Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, it is proposed to increase heating and hot water tariffs by an average of 30 percent starting November 1, 2026. A draft government decree has been published for discussion, so a final decision has not yet been made.

In Tashkent, the heating tariff is proposed to be increased from 241.44 soums to 314 soums per square meter per day.

In apartments with meters, the tariff for 1 cubic meter of hot water may be raised from 8,928.67 soums to 11,607 soums.

Conversely, in apartments without meters, the monthly tariff per person is planned to be reduced from 52,303.39 soums to 45,330 soums. This is due to the cancellation of the 1.5x increasing coefficient.

Additionally, it is proposed to approve hot water tariffs for the republic by government decree for the first time.

According to the draft, starting January 1, 2028, centralized heating tariffs for the population are planned to be indexed annually on May 1. Inflation will be taken into account, but the single indexation amount must not exceed 10 percent.

Relevant ministries are proposed to be tasked with developing measures within a month to reduce the cost price of thermal energy by up to 15 percent.

The draft does not provide for a reduction in budget subsidies in proportion to the tariff increase.

Heating tariffsHot waterTashkentUtilitiesTariffs
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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