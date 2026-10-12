Airfares become cheaper in Uzbekistan: when will the new prices take effect?

In Uzbekistan, traveling via domestic flights is now becoming a bit more affordable. Starting from October 16, 2026, airfares on domestic routes within the country will be reduced by an average of up to 20 percent. These changes are being implemented in cooperation with the Competition Promotion and Consumer Protection Committee and Uzbekistan Airways.

The new tariffs could be important news for passengers planning to fly from Tashkent to other cities across the country. Especially for business travelers, those visiting relatives in the regions, and anyone wanting to travel around Uzbekistan, ticket prices are considered a significant factor.

Why were airfares reduced?

According to the Competition Committee, as part of the implementation of presidential instructions, tariffs on domestic aviation routes, pricing procedures, and accessibility of services were studied.

During the studies, opportunities to optimize transportation costs related to flights were analyzed. Afterward, proposals and recommendations were developed to lower air ticket prices on domestic routes.

After the relevant proposals were supported, the Competition Committee, in cooperation with the Uzbekistan Airways airline, revised the tariffs for domestic flights.

As a result, starting from October 16, ticket prices on domestic flights will be reduced by an average of up to 20 percent.

How much will tickets cost under the new tariffs?

According to Uzbekistan Airways, under the updated tariffs, one-way air tickets are offered at the following starting prices:

Tashkent — Andijan: from 201,062 soums;

Tashkent — Bukhara: from 241,274 soums;

Tashkent — Namangan: from 201,062 soums;

Tashkent — Nukus: from 442,336 soums;

Tashkent — Samarqand: from 201,062 soums;

Tashkent — Termez: from 361,911 soums;

Tashkent — Urgench: from 442,336 soums;

Tashkent — Fergana: from 201,062 soums.

These amounts are the starting tariffs announced for a one-way flight. The exact price may vary depending on the travel date, available seats, and booking conditions.

Where can you buy cheap tickets?

Tickets under the updated tariffs can be purchased through the official booking website of Uzbekistan Airways, the airline's mobile application, sales branches, and official agents.

When planning a trip, it is recommended to compare several dates, check the total cost of round-trip tickets, and read the tariff conditions before booking.

What do these changes offer passengers?

The reduction of domestic flight tariffs is aimed at making movement between regions more convenient, stimulating domestic tourism, and reducing business trip expenses.

Aviation allows saving time on certain long-distance routes. The decrease in ticket prices may create additional opportunities for people planning to travel by plane.

However, the figure "up to 20 percent" does not mean that every ticket on all routes will become precisely 20 percent cheaper. Therefore, it is important for passengers to check the current price for their route before setting their travel date.

The conclusion is that starting from October 16, 2026, new tariffs for domestic flights will come into effect in Uzbekistan. The rightest way for those planning a trip in advance is to compare updated prices for their route and carefully study the ticket conditions.