New task for governors: Special land plots to be allocated for the construction of private clinics

A new phase is beginning in Uzbekistan to further develop the private medical system, attract direct investment to the sector, and improve the quality of medical services. To expand the network of modern clinics and hospitals in the regions, a simplified and preferential procedure for allocating land plots for medical institutions will be introduced.

It is also planned to make extensive use of private sector capabilities in the state medical system, including the gradual procurement of services from private clinics and the implementation of effective outsourcing mechanisms.

Governors to designate land: Auctions will be opened exclusively for medical purposes

The procedure for providing land plots to private entrepreneurs and medical investors will be implemented as follows:

Annual separate announcement: Every regional and city administration will identify special land plots for the construction of private clinics annually, based on the needs of the regions, and officially announce them;

Targeted open auctions: Allocated lands will be put up for electronic auction exclusively on the condition that private medical institutions are built;

Preferential and favorable terms: To attract investors and launch medical centers more quickly, land plots will be offered to entrepreneurs on significantly more favorable and flexible financial terms.

Outsourcing in medicine: The state will cooperate with the private sector

Public-private partnership relations will be fundamentally updated in the reform of the healthcare system:

Procurement of services from the private sector: Instead of organizing a number of specialized medical services independently, the state will transition to the practice of purchasing them from private clinics on a step-by-step basis through state orders;

Outsourcing mechanisms: Laboratory, diagnostic, catering, sterilization, and high-tech examination services in state hospitals will be transferred to the management of specialized private companies (outsourcing);

Competition and quality assurance: Such a system will strengthen healthy competition in the sector and create opportunities for citizens to use high-quality medical services covered by the state in private centers as well.

New opportunities and changes for private clinics