New task for governors: Special land plots to be allocated for the construction of private clinics

·61·Uzbekistan
New task for governors: Special land plots to be allocated for the construction of private clinics

A new phase is beginning in Uzbekistan to further develop the private medical system, attract direct investment to the sector, and improve the quality of medical services. To expand the network of modern clinics and hospitals in the regions, a simplified and preferential procedure for allocating land plots for medical institutions will be introduced.

It is also planned to make extensive use of private sector capabilities in the state medical system, including the gradual procurement of services from private clinics and the implementation of effective outsourcing mechanisms.

Governors to designate land: Auctions will be opened exclusively for medical purposes

The procedure for providing land plots to private entrepreneurs and medical investors will be implemented as follows:

  • Annual separate announcement: Every regional and city administration will identify special land plots for the construction of private clinics annually, based on the needs of the regions, and officially announce them;

  • Targeted open auctions: Allocated lands will be put up for electronic auction exclusively on the condition that private medical institutions are built;

  • Preferential and favorable terms: To attract investors and launch medical centers more quickly, land plots will be offered to entrepreneurs on significantly more favorable and flexible financial terms.

Outsourcing in medicine: The state will cooperate with the private sector

Public-private partnership relations will be fundamentally updated in the reform of the healthcare system:

  • Procurement of services from the private sector: Instead of organizing a number of specialized medical services independently, the state will transition to the practice of purchasing them from private clinics on a step-by-step basis through state orders;

  • Outsourcing mechanisms: Laboratory, diagnostic, catering, sterilization, and high-tech examination services in state hospitals will be transferred to the management of specialized private companies (outsourcing);

  • Competition and quality assurance: Such a system will strengthen healthy competition in the sector and create opportunities for citizens to use high-quality medical services covered by the state in private centers as well.

New opportunities and changes for private clinics

Direction

Main procedure and changes

Benefit for entrepreneurs and the population

Land allocation procedure

Governors will announce land plots annually

Transparency is ensured, bureaucratic barriers are reduced

Auction terms

Exclusively for the purpose of building a clinic, on preferential terms

Land acquisition becomes easier for investors

State procurement

The state will purchase medical services from the private sector

Private clinics will have a guaranteed flow of customers

Outsourcing system

New outsourcing mechanisms will be introduced

Speed and quality of service in hospitals will increase

private medicinemedical outsourcinginvestmentpublic-private partnership
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

What will change in Uzbekistan starting from October 1?What will change in Uzbekistan starting from October 1?1 October 10:31Uzbekistan surpasses CIS countries in healthcare rankingUzbekistan surpasses CIS countries in healthcare ranking4 August 19:29Salaries exceeding $2,000 and a new state award: President meets with educatorsSalaries exceeding $2,000 and a new state award: President meets with educators1 October 16:34«The khokim has no patience to read the decree»: The President sets strict demands for officials (video)«The khokim has no patience to read the decree»: The President sets strict demands for officials (video)20 September 13:09Presidential Decree Grants Preferential Loans of Up to 100 Million Soums to YouthPresidential Decree Grants Preferential Loans of Up to 100 Million Soums to Youth2 June 16:02“Serving human health is noble”: The President announced new benefits for doctors“Serving human health is noble”: The President announced new benefits for doctorsToday 16:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Earthquakes observed in Surkhandarya, Fergana and Kashkadarya
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)