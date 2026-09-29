Life imprisonment for violence against children: Bill adopted in the first reading

Unprecedentedly strict and uncompromising norms for the protection of children from all forms of violence are being introduced into the legislation in Uzbekistan. At a meeting of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, a historic bill aimed at fundamentally strengthening child safety was adopted in the first reading. Developed on the initiative of the Adolat SDP faction, this document provides for important amendments to the Criminal, Criminal-Procedure, and Administrative Responsibility Codes.

According to the new regulations, long-term or life imprisonment is proposed for serious sexual violence crimes committed against individuals under the age of 14. Most importantly, the rule on exemption from liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations in the investigation and serving of sentences for such brutal crimes is completely abolished. In addition, strict procedural guarantees are established to protect victimized children from re-traumatization during the investigation process and to strengthen the responsibility of educators and parents.

"Life imprisonment, abolition of the statute of limitations, and investigative video": 5 key points of the historic law

The most important facts of the new child protection bill adopted in the Oliy Majlis:

Life imprisonment for abuse against those under 14: Long-term or life imprisonment is established for raping individuals under the age of 14;

The concept of the statute of limitations disappears: The possibility of releasing perpetrators of such grave crimes from liability or serving a sentence over time is completely excluded;

Mandatory video recording of the interrogation process: The interrogation of victimized children will be recorded via video, and a special child-protective procedure for confrontation with the accused will be introduced;

Free lawyer and guardianship at the expense of the state: If violence is committed by close relatives, the participation of the guardianship authority becomes mandatory, and free legal assistance is provided to the child;

Employment contracts with violent educators will be terminated: Employment contracts with educational staff who have committed violence against a child will be terminated immediately, and liability for negligent officials and parents will be strengthened.

Classification of new legislative changes on protecting children from violence

Comparison of norms between the current system and the newly adopted bill:

Direction and criteria Previously effective procedure Strict norm in the new bill Sexual violence against children under 14 Imprisonment for a certain term Long-term or LIFE IMPRISONMENT Exemption from punishment (Statute of limitations) Liability could be canceled after a certain number of years Statute of limitations does not apply, punishment is inevitable Procedure for interrogating a victimized child Standard investigation and confrontation processes Mandatory video recording, special confrontation isolated from the accused Protection in domestic violence General protection measures Mandatory participation of the guardianship authority and free state lawyer Responsibility of the education system and educators Administrative penalty or ordinary disciplinary measures Immediate termination of the employment contract and administrative liability Negligence of those responsible for child safety Clear liability mechanisms were limited Punishment for the inactivity of individuals who failed to ensure safety

Legal and criminological expertise: Why was life imprisonment necessary for society?

Conclusions of lawyers, judges, child rights experts, and psychologists:

"A single effective shield against pedophilia": Sexual violence committed against innocent infants under 14 is an attempt not only on human freedom, but on the entire life and psyche of the child; lifelong isolation of such criminals from society and non-application of the statute of limitations serves as a strict preventive signal that the criminal can never escape punishment;

Prevention of "secondary psychological trauma": Repeated interrogation of victimized children in previous investigative practices and sitting face-to-face with the criminal broke their psyche all over again; video recording of the interrogation and special confrontation rules protect the child's rights based on international humanitarian standards;

Revolution of responsibility in education and family institutions: The dismissal of employees who raise their hands or commit violence against children in schools and kindergartens through the termination of contracts, as well as the establishment of punishment for the silence and negligence of persons responsible for child safety, will force educational institutions to create a truly safe environment for children.

In your opinion, will life imprisonment and the abolition of the statute of limitations for those who commit severe sexual violence against children under 14 completely put an end to such heinous crimes in our society? In what other areas do you think the responsibility of schools and parents should be strengthened in ensuring child safety? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important historical analysis of the law, which protects the future of our society, with all our compatriots!