The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced updated selling and buyback prices for refined gold bars for November 19, 2026. According to official data, the selling price for a 5-gram gold bar has been set at 8 million 917 thousand soums. This is the lowest figure recorded since the beginning of this year — specifically, since January 9.

For comparison, on March 3, 2026, the price of a 5-gram bar reached 10 million 864 thousand soums (2 million 173 thousand soums per gram), setting an annual record. Since then, the value of the precious metal in the local market has decreased by 18 percent. Nevertheless, current prices remain 10 percent higher compared to the figures from November 19 of last year.

Gold bar prices as of November 19

In accordance with the official quotations published by the Central Bank, the selling and buyback values (based on packaging condition) for refined gold bars of various weights are as follows:

Weight Selling price Buyback (intact packaging) Buyback (damaged packaging / after expertise) 5 grams 8,917,000 soums 7,207,000 soums 7,134,000 soums 10 grams 17,834,000 soums 14,413,000 soums 14,267,000 soums 20 grams 35,669,000 soums 28,826,000 soums 28,535,000 soums 50 grams 89,172,000 soums 72,065,000 soums 71,337,000 soums 100 grams 178,343,000 soums 144,130,000 soums 142,674,000 soums

What are the main reasons for the price decline?

Experts attribute the decline in the domestic market directly to global financial factors and changes in international exchanges:

Decline in the global market: In international quotations, the price of one troy ounce of gold has fallen to around 3,830 – 3,840 US dollars, marking the lowest level since October 2025. Since the historical peak set at the end of January 2026 (5,594.82 dollars), the price in the global market has fallen by 31.5 percent .

Pressure from the US dollar and interest rates: The strengthening of the US dollar against a basket of international currencies, the rise in US government bond yields, and the high probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve System (FRS) are reducing investor demand for gold, which does not generate interest income.

Daily official quotations and updates on buyback prices through commercial banks can be tracked on the official website of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, is the decline in gold bar prices a good opportunity for long-term investment, or will the price drop continue? Leave your thoughts in the comments!