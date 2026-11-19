Opportunities for Uzbekistan citizens to travel to another Persian Gulf state are expanding. An agreement on the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime has been signed between Uzbekistan and the Sultanate of Oman. Now, citizens of both countries will be able to travel without visas, provided they comply with the established conditions.

However, there is an important aspect to the new procedure: the visa-free regime is valid for up to 30 days per visit, and the total duration of stay within a calendar year must not exceed 180 days.

What kind of passport is required to travel to Oman?

In accordance with the signed agreement, to enjoy the right to visa-free travel, citizens must possess a biometric passport with a validity period of at least six months.

This requirement is set on a reciprocal basis for citizens of Uzbekistan and Oman. In other words, citizens of both countries can travel visa-free based on the conditions stipulated in the agreement.

How is the 30-day period calculated?

The new agreement clearly defines the duration of the visa-free stay:

it is possible to stay visa-free for up to 30 days during each visit;

the total duration of stay within one calendar year must not exceed 180 days;

a biometric passport with at least six months of validity is required for the trip.

This means that a citizen can visit Oman multiple times within a year, but the total duration of all visits must not exceed the 180-day limit.

When does the visa-free regime come into force?

The signing of the agreement does not mean that its rules take effect immediately.

According to the document, both sides must officially notify each other that they have completed the internal procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force. The agreement will take effect 30 days after the date of the last notification received.

Therefore, it is important for citizens to verify whether the visa-free regime has officially come into force before planning their trip.

A new opportunity for travel between Uzbekistan and Oman

The introduction of a visa-free regime can serve to develop tourism, business relations, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

This is particularly significant news for Uzbekistanis planning to travel to Oman for tourism, visiting relatives, or short-term business trips.

Most importantly, once the new agreement enters into force, the need to obtain a visa before every short-term visit to Oman will be eliminated. It is only required to adhere to the passport validity period and the established limits for visa-free stays.