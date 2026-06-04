Photo: Reuters

The global community and international media have once again focused on tragic events in areas engulfed by war. Reports emerged of a deadly drone strike on a passenger bus carrying civilians in the occupied territory of the Donetsk region. Several people died as a result of this horrific incident.

Details of the Strike and Number of Victims

According to initial reports, Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), stated on Wednesday morning that a vehicle traveling on the 'Moscow – Simferopol' route had been targeted, resulting in 7 deaths and 11 serious injuries.

However, the situation was later clarified, and the number of victims rose to 8 It was also revealed that the bus departed not from the Russian capital, but from the settlement of Podolsk on the city outskirts. The following details have been clarified regarding the incident in Yenakiyevo, located approximately 40 kilometers from the front line:

Condition of Passengers: The local Ministry of Health confirmed that all victims were ordinary civilians, with no military personnel among them. The injured were urgently transported to a hospital in Horlivka.

Manifest Issue: A total of 53 people were registered for this route, but it is currently unknown how many were inside the bus at the time of the explosion. Officials are investigating the passengers' travel schedules.

Transport Company Statement: Officials in annexed Crimea stated that the bus belonged to a local carrier. According to Elmaz Ablyakimov, head of the 'Bolshoy mir' company, transport traveling from central Russia to the peninsula uses the 'Novorossiya' highway, passing through the northern part of Donetsk or Mariupol.

Official Responses from Both Sides

Both sides have issued contradictory official statements regarding this bloody incident:

Parties Official Position and Expressed Views Armed Forces of Ukraine The General Staff did not confirm attacks in the Yenakiyevo area and stated it 'would not comment on the aggressor state's statements.' Representative of the NSDC of Ukraine A. Kovalenko stated that Russia itself targets civilians with drones and is creating a parallel reality to cover up this terror. Russian Leadership Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incident as 'another crime by the Kyiv regime.' The Investigative Committee opened a case under the terrorism article.

Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently accused the Ukrainian side of committing serious crimes against youth and minors, citing attacks in Starobilsk and Henichesk as examples. The Ukrainian side stated that the attack in Starobilsk was directed solely at Russian military facilities and strictly adhered to international humanitarian law norms.

Moscow once again warned of 'systematic strikes' on Ukrainian infrastructure in response to such attacks on its territory. Although the Russian government claims to target only military objectives, the number of civilian casualties is actually increasing.

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