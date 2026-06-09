Over 300 Migrants Kidnapped

In Libya, over 300 undocumented migrants heading to the United Kingdom were kidnapped by criminal gangs. The BBC reported on this incident.

According to reports, migrants from Iraqi Kurdistan were detained in the summer of 2025 and subsequently fell into the hands of extortionists. The criminals demanded a ransom of $5,000 for each person, threatening to remove their organs otherwise.

It is said that the captives were held in extremely harsh conditions. They were confined to cramped rooms, given little food, and constantly subjected to violence. In some cases, torture was filmed and sent to their relatives.

At least one migrant's death has been confirmed, while the number of people still held hostage remains unknown. Concerns have intensified after surgical scars were observed on some of those rescued.

Experts emphasize that such incidents once again demonstrate how dangerous illegal migration routes are.