"Barbie" star Margot Robbie turns 36

Yesterday, July 2, Margot Robbie, one of Hollywood's most famous actresses, celebrated her 36th birthday. Cinema enthusiasts worldwide know her best for her lead role in the film "Barbie" and her portrayal of Harley Quinn.

However, achieving today's success was not easy for Margot Robbie. Before breaking into Hollywood, the actress worked in various jobs to support her family. Her determination and relentless pursuit of growth quickly turned her into one of the most sought-after and highest-paid actresses in the film industry.

Throughout her career, Margot Robbie has earned the admiration of millions of fans with roles in hit films such as "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and "Barbie." With every character, she has once again demonstrated her talent and skill.

Interestingly, today Margot Robbie is not only a successful actress but also active as a producer of major film projects. By participating directly in the production of the films she stars in, she has become one of the most influential creators in Hollywood.