Kazakhstan Seeks to Extend Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports Again

·28·World
Kazakhstan Seeks to Extend Ban on Gasoline and Diesel Exports Again

The restriction on exporting gasoline and diesel fuel in Kazakhstan may be extended for another six months. The Ministry of Energy is preparing a new draft decision on this matter.

The proposal envisages banning fuel exports to Eurasian Economic Union countries from November 22, 2026 to May 22, 2027. For other countries, the restriction may last from January 1 to June 30, 2027.

The ban is not limited to gasoline, diesel, and aviation kerosene. It also covers exports of gas oil, light distillates, bitumen, toluene, and xylene.

Exceptions will be maintained for special supplies carried out by government decision and humanitarian cargo.

Kazakhstan has previously restricted exports several times to maintain stable fuel supply in the domestic market. The current regime restricts the export of gasoline, diesel, and certain petroleum products by road and rail.

Reports have emerged that Russia is considering purchasing gasoline from Kazakhstan, but the Kazakh side has stated that no official request has been received.

KazakhstanRussiaEurasian Economic Union
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