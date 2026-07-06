Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end

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Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end

Scientists have presented new scientific calculations regarding how much longer life on planet Earth can continue. According to the research results, the biosphere in its current form may persist much longer than previously estimated — approximately 1.8 billion years.

The study, published in the scientific journal JGR Atmospheres, notes that plants and the process of photosynthesis on Earth have been found to be much more stable than indicated in previous theories. This means that the ecosystems that form the basis for life could continue to function for billions of years more.

Scientists note that the Sun is gradually becoming brighter and hotter as part of its natural evolutionary process. Today, it emits about one-third more energy than it did 4.5 billion years ago. According to experts' calculations, the Sun will continue to heat up for another 5 billion years, after which it will move to the next stage of its life cycle.

Interestingly, in 1982, British scientist James Lovelock estimated that photosynthesis-based life would only persist on Earth for another 100 million years. The new study extends this period by nearly 18 times, estimating it at 1.8 billion years.

However, not all scientists believe this scenario will come to pass. Astrobiologist Jacob Haqq-Misra believes that greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere as a result of human activity could accelerate global warming, posing a threat to the biosphere much sooner.

Experts emphasize that if global climate change continues at its current pace, it is not excluded that the natural environment on Earth could face serious danger within just 6–7 thousand years.

The authors of the study remind us that photosynthesis is the foundation of life on Earth. If temperatures reach an excessively high level, this process will stop. As a result, plants will disappear, the food chain will be disrupted, and life in its current form will no longer be able to exist.

At the same time, the scientific community emphasizes that the fate of the Earth is directly dependent not only on natural cosmic processes but also on humanity's approach to the climate.

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