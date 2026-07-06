Independence Day celebrations in several US states end in shootings

Shootings occurred in several cities during Independence Day celebrations in the US. According to preliminary reports, at least six people have died and dozens have been injured, reports NBC News.

One of the most serious incidents occurred in Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York. A masked gunman opened fire on people at a family barbecue. As a result, eight people, including four children, were injured.

Armed attacks were also recorded in Indiana, California, Missouri, and Ohio during Independence Day events. In some cases, the victims were minors.

A shooting in downtown Pensacola, Florida, resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man. Six others were injured in the incident.

In various shootings in Indiana, one woman and a 10-year-old child were killed. Eight adults were taken to the hospital.

In Missouri, a 17-year-old youth died. Two other 16-year-old teenagers who were shot were hospitalized.