96-year-old grandmother becomes famous for her noisy parties

In the USA, 96-year-old Lillian Droniak received an official warning from the administration of her nursing home due to the regular night parties she hosted. This was reported by The People.

It is reported that the nursing home management sent the woman an official letter based on multiple complaints from neighbors. The administration stated that hosting regular noisy parties and serving alcoholic beverages to other residents violates internal rules and safety requirements.

Lillian Droniak expressed her dissatisfaction with this decision, noting that she pays $12,000 a month to live in the nursing home.

"I can do whatever I want. My friends are coming over again tonight — we will drink and gossip. I love parties and I cannot be stopped," she said.

Shortly after, Droniak's representative announced that the situation had been resolved positively. She was granted permission to host guests in her room late into the evening. However, the ban on serving alcoholic beverages remains in effect.

It is noted that Lillian Droniak has been posting videos on social media since 2021 and has become well-known among internet users. She has been living in the nursing home for two years. Droniak moved to the facility after breaking her leg for the first time in 2024. In March 2026, she celebrated her 96th birthday at the nursing home.