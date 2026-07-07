Missing Briton spent 10 days vacationing in Barcelona

·53·World
Missing Briton spent 10 days vacationing in Barcelona

A British man reported missing in Barcelona, Spain, was found to have actually spent 10 days exploring the city and continuing his vacation. This incident left both the police and his relatives stunned.

According to reports, the man, named Michael, lost his phone and flight tickets while transferring planes. Unable to return home, he decided to stay in Barcelona instead of treating the situation as a problem.

During these 10 days, he visited the city's landmarks, watched football matches, and spent time in bars and cafes. Meanwhile, his relatives, worried by his silence, had contacted the police and Interpol.

While the search was ongoing, Michael was found 10 days later at a hotel in Barcelona. He was confirmed to be safe and sound, and the incident sparked widespread discussion on social media.

BarcelonaSpainMichaelInterpolBritain
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