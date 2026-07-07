Have you heard about the strange fish that lives on land?

If you think fish only live in water, you are mistaken. There is a unique creature in nature that climbs trees, moves freely on land, and even prefers to spend most of its life on muddy shores rather than in the ocean. This is the mudskipper.

Using its strong and sticky fins, it easily climbs steep slopes, roots, and even tree trunks. On land, despite having no legs, it moves by making powerful jumps. Especially during the mating season, it jumps high above the mud to attract the attention of females.

Another unique feature of the mudskipper is related to its eyes. To prevent them from drying out in the air, it periodically retracts them into its skull. In this way, its eyes stay moist and maintain normal function.

These creatures also fiercely defend their territory. When encountering a rival, they engage in intense combat and try to scare off their opponent by making intimidating, muffled sounds.

One of the most surprising aspects is that mudskippers dig deep burrows underground. They carry air bubbles into their burrows in their mouths, creating a unique air supply inside. This allows them to survive for long periods even outside of water.