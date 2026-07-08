Which countries' men are Kyrgyz women marrying the most?

Interesting statistics regarding the marriages of Kyrgyz women to foreign citizens have been released. According to figures provided by MP Dastan Bekeshev, hundreds of Kyrgyz women have married citizens of other countries between 2022 and the first quarter of 2026.

Russian citizens hold the top spot on the list. During this period, 1,493 marriages were recorded between Kyrgyz women and Russian men.

Turkey ranks second, with 610 marriages registered with citizens of that country. Uzbekistan occupies the third place: 425 Kyrgyz women have married citizens of Uzbekistan.

It was also reported that 85 marriages were recorded between Kyrgyz women and Chinese citizens.