Unexpected political statement in Kyrgyzstan: Kamchybek Tashiev drops out of the race

Another sensational statement has emerged from the political circles of neighboring Kyrgyzstan. The country's former powerful head of the State Committee for National Security (GKNB), General Kamchybek Tashiev, has announced his final decision regarding the 2027 presidential elections.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this unexpected statement and the latest events surrounding the former security chief.

"I will not go back on my word" — The General's address

Recently, various rumors and false reports had been spreading rapidly across Kyrgyz social media and political circles regarding the potential participation of former GKNB Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev in the upcoming presidential elections. To put an end to such speculation, the general issued an open message to the public. The text of the statement was released by his close associate, Otkurbek Rakhmonov, the former director of the "Region" TV channel.

In his statement, Tashiev completely rejected all rumors and declared that his political position remains firm:

"I will not participate in the 2027 presidential election. I have stated this clearly several times, and as a general, I will not go back on my word. My position has not changed and will not change," he emphasized.

At the same time, referring to the current president Sadyr Japarov as his "friend," he expressed his support for him in the election. According to the former GKNB chief, by supporting Japarov's candidacy, he is making a choice in favor of the country's stability, state development, national unity, and the future of Kyrgyzstan.

From resignation to court verdict: Tashiev's recent difficult path

Kamchybek Tashiev's abandonment of presidential ambitions and his demonstration of solidarity with Japarov are not coincidental. The last few months have been extremely complex and dramatic for the former security chief.

The following chronology reflects the processes from Tashiev's departure from office to the court verdict issued against him:

Resignation

February 10, 2026

President Sadyr Japarov officially announced that Kamchybek Tashiev had resigned from his positions as Deputy Prime Minister and head of the GKNB.

Initiation of a case

April 2026

It was revealed that a criminal case had been officially opened against the former powerful head of the special services on a number of charges.

Court verdict and sentencing

July 2026

The court delivered its final verdict on Tashiev. According to it, the general was sentenced to four years of imprisonment. However, the convict will not be sent to a penal colony — the prison sentence was replaced with three years of probation.

As this situation shows, the balance of power and alliances in the Kyrgyz political arena are entering a new phase. This decision by the former security chief is expected to further strengthen the position of incumbent head of state Sadyr Japarov ahead of the 2027 presidential campaign.