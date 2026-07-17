Pele's final match jersey sold at auction for nearly $5 million!

The jersey Pele wore during the 1958 World Cup final against Sweden has been sold at auction for $4.88 million. This price set a new record for collectible items belonging to the legendary footballer.

In that final, Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2. Pele was only 17 years old at the time of the match and scored twice against the opponent.

After the final, he gave the jersey to his national team teammate, Didi. Didi later donated the shirt to the Sports Museum in Rio de Janeiro.

Sold at a Sotheby's auction, this jersey broke the previous record for a Pele-related item. Previously, the most expensive item was his 1958 player card, which was purchased for $1.33 million in 2022.

Pele's jersey now ranks as the second most expensive football shirt in history. It sits only behind Diego Maradona's jersey, which he wore in the 1986 World Cup match against England and sold for $9.28 million.