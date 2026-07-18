Woman nearly loses her eye due to contact lenses

The ordeal experienced by 47-year-old Briton Emma Marsden has become a serious warning for contact lens wearers. Due to a seemingly simple mistake, a dangerous parasite entered her eye and began to erode her cornea. The situation became so severe that doctors were forced to sew her eyelid shut in hopes of saving her vision.

The incident began in February when Emma fell while cleaning a stable, landing face-first into a cart filled with mud and water. She washed her hands and face, but only removed her contact lenses in the evening. Doctors later stated that this specific delay was the cause of the infection.

Four days later, her right eye began to burn and ache intensely. Initially, doctors diagnosed a corneal ulcer and prescribed eye drops. However, the pain worsened daily, and Emma eventually lost all vision in her right eye.

Follow-up examinations revealed she had Acanthamoeba keratitis. This is a dangerous infection caused by a microscopic parasite called Acanthamoeba, which destroys corneal and nerve tissues.

"The pain is indescribable. I have given birth to three children, but this suffering was worse than childbirth," says Emma.

Doctors were forced to sew her eyelid shut after the parasite perforated her cornea. The woman will now require a corneal transplant in the future, but the surgery has been delayed for several years due to the infection.

Experts emphasize that Acanthamoeba is found in ordinary tap water, lakes, rivers, swimming pools, soil, and dust. Therefore, it is crucial to keep contact lenses away from water and strictly follow hygiene rules.

Currently, Emma undergoes weekly check-ups and uses special eye drops every two hours. She says the problem was not with the contact lens itself, but with its improper use.