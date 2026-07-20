Unusual-looking raccoon becomes an internet star in the USA

A raccoon named Jimoti, living in Seattle, USA, has gained popularity on social media due to its unusual appearance. Because of a rare genetic mutation, it looks like a round, fluffy ball, a feature that is capturing the attention of internet users.

Experts suggest that Jimoti's condition may be related to short spine syndrome, which is typically found in dogs. However, this does not hinder its active lifestyle. The raccoon runs fast, climbs trees with ease, and is just as agile as other raccoons when it comes to finding food.

Thanks to its unusual appearance and nimble movements, Jimoti has quickly become a true internet star among local residents and social media users. Its photos and videos continue to garner thousands of views and positive comments.