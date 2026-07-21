Death of a 150-year-old shark amazes scientists

For the first time, a dead Greenland shark has washed ashore on the coast of County Sligo, Ireland. Experts are describing this as a rare scientific event, as this species is considered one of the longest-living vertebrates in the world.

According to scientists' estimates, the shark, which measured approximately 3 meters in length, was at least 150 years old. This means it was born in the mid-19th century, during the era of Queen Victoria and U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. However, experts note that Greenland sharks can live for 300–400 years, and by some estimates, up to 500 years. Therefore, a 150–200-year-old shark is considered to have only just reached maturity.

Marine biologist Emili De Luz of the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group said that the death of this shark is very unfortunate, as it could have been just reaching its reproductive age.

The deceased creature was taken to a special laboratory under the supervision of the National Museum of Ireland. There, scientists conducted a full post-mortem examination of the shark, strictly adhering to safety protocols. They collected and preserved samples of skin, heart, liver, eyes, muscles, and other organs for future research.

Researchers emphasize that many mysteries still surround the Greenland shark. For instance, it is still unclear where they mate, how many pups they produce, and how often they reproduce. Consequently, scientists cannot even accurately estimate the global population of this species.

During the examination, the shark's 50-kilogram liver and 34-kilogram heart were also studied. Experts noted that although there were signs of aging in the heart, it had been functioning well. This indicates that the Greenland shark possesses high resilience against aging.

The shark's eyes also drew particular interest. Previously, there were beliefs that this species was nearly blind. However, new research conducted in 2026 showed that their visual system remains well-preserved over centuries and is adapted to the dark aquatic environment.

Scientists believe that the Greenland shark's ability to repair DNA, the mechanisms that protect its cells from aging, and the long-term efficiency of its heart could be of great importance in studying the human aging process and unlocking the secrets of longevity.

Experts have not yet been able to determine the cause of the shark's death. No traces of nets or external injuries were found on its body. Laboratory analysis of the collected biological samples is now expected to shed light on why this rare creature perished.