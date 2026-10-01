In Australia, woman mistaken for another patient and subjected to wrong surgery

In Melbourne, Australia, a 69-year-old woman was reportedly mistaken for another patient at a hospital, and a surgery not intended for her was performed. An official investigation has been launched into the incident.

Debra Buchanan went to the Joan Kirner Women's and Children's Hospital in Melbourne's west on January 23, 2026, for a minor surgical procedure. Her purpose was to remove a skin lesion related to pelvic cancer.

However, according to her lawyer, when Buchanan woke up from the surgery, she learned that instead of the planned procedure, a surgical operation intended for another patient had been performed on her. As a result, she is said to have been left with a permanent scar.

It turned out that after the surgery, the woman learned that the cancerous lesion that actually needed to be removed was still there. She was later forced to return for another surgery to undergo the initially planned procedure.

Buchanan's lawyer, Erin Monsalve Fear, stated that the incident may indicate that a series of control measures aimed at ensuring patient safety failed or were not implemented. She stated that her client is seeking compensation for the damages caused.

The Victorian government has confirmed that the incident is being investigated by Safer Care Victoria. Meanwhile, Western Health stated that it could not comment on the specific case due to patient confidentiality, but would ensure an open and transparent approach during the investigation.

The final results of the investigation into the incident have not yet been released.