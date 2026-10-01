Shakira to visit Central Asia for the first time: Expected to give a concert in Bishkek

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Shakira to visit Central Asia for the first time: Expected to give a concert in Bishkek

The event will be organized as part of Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour". This performance is expected to be the singer's first-ever concert in Central Asia.

Shakira's world-famous songs are expected to be included in the concert program. In particular, fans will have the opportunity to listen to live performances of hits such as "Hips Don't Lie", "Waka Waka" and "Whenever, Wherever".

According to reports, ticket sales for the concert will begin on October 1 at 08:00. Ticket prices are said to range from $137 to $458 depending on the location and category.

Shakira's concert in Bishkek is expected to be an exciting event not only for fans in Kyrgyzstan, but also in neighboring countries. In particular, for fans from Uzbekistan, Bishkek could become one of the closest destinations to enjoy a world star's concert in the region.

ShakiraLas Mujeres Ya No Lloran World TourBishkek concertCentral Asia
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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