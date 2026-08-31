People who married real objects: The history of strange "marriages" (photo)

Some people in the world say that instead of ordinary people, they establish strong emotional relationships with various objects and structures. Such a condition is described as a romantic or emotional attachment to an object. Below are some of the most famous stories of this kind.

Erika LaBrie and the Eiffel Tower

American archer Erika LaBrie held a symbolic wedding ceremony with the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 2007. She expressed her strong emotional attachment to the tower and later used the name Erika Eiffel. This marriage is not legally recognized.

Merivone Rocha Moraes and the rag doll

Brazilian Merivone Rocha Moraes became famous in 2021 for having a symbolic wedding with a large doll named Marcelo, sewn by her mother. She held a wedding, celebration, and even a "honeymoon" with Marcelo. Later, videos about their "family" were also shared on social media. There is information that the woman who "married" the doll gave birth to 3 triplets and told the story of her pregnancy.

Aaron Chervenak and the smartphone

Los Angeles-based filmmaker Aaron Chervenak held a symbolic marriage ceremony with his smartphone on May 20, 2016, at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas. During the ceremony, they announced his marriage to the "smartphone," and he also recorded this unusual event on video.

Pascale Sellick and the duvet

British artist Pascale Sellick held a symbolic wedding ceremony with her duvet in 2019. She described her duvet as the closest and most reliable "relationship" in her life, stating that it was always by her side and provided comfort. The ceremony took place in the city of Exeter, with about 120 guests in attendance.

It should be noted: most of these "marriages" are not legal marriages, but personal or symbolic ceremonies. Erika Eiffel herself emphasized that her relationship with the Eiffel Tower is not recognized as a legal marriage.