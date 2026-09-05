US President Donald Trump announced that official Washington's special proposal to put an end to the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking at a press briefing at the White House on September 4, Trump emphasized that his representatives are heading to Moscow with a concrete initiative to halt the war, expressing that he sees a "good opportunity" for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. The American leader also firmly stated that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries, dismissing European concerns.

Special mission to Moscow and the proposal addressed to Putin

The US administration is launching a new, high-level phase of negotiations to stop the war:

Witkoff and Kushner are visiting Moscow: According to Bloomberg, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will arrive in Moscow on Saturday, September 5;

Package of agreements: Trump stated that his team will personally present a package of official proposals aimed at stopping hostilities to the Kremlin leader;

"Good opportunity": The US leader emphasized that a real opportunity has now emerged to bring the parties to an agreement and resolve the prolonged military crisis at the negotiating table.

"I ended 8 wars, but no one is saying thank you": Trump's statement

During the briefing, Donald Trump specifically focused on his peacekeeping experience and previous diplomatic achievements:

Controversial admission: "They are taking with them a proposal to stop the war. After all, I have already put an end to eight wars. I hope you are proud of me. I ended eight wars, but no one is giving me due credit for it and acknowledging my service," the US president noted;

Diplomatic pressure: Demonstrating once again his unique and firm style of resolving conflicts, Trump expressed confidence that a similar compromise can be achieved between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Putin will not attack NATO": Response to the Leipzig incident

The US president reacted sharply to the drone incident observed in the German city of Leipzig and the question regarding Russia's threat to the alliance:

Berlin's accusations: The German side recently accused Moscow of attempting to carry out a drone attack in the Leipzig area;

Trump's personal attitude: The president called these concerns groundless: "I spoke with Putin, I know him very well. Putin has no intention of attacking NATO territory," he emphasized, noting that there is no threat of a direct military clash between Russia and the West.

Do you think Trump's proposal to stop the war, sent to the Kremlin via Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will be accepted by Moscow? Will the confidence behind Trump's statement "I have put an end to 8 wars" be able to stop the bloody conflict in Ukraine, or will the terms satisfy neither side? Leave your thoughts in the comments!