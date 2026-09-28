The intense battles of the ninth day at the Asian Games, the continent's largest sports forum taking place in Japan, have come to an end. With consistent and successful participation throughout the competition, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan occupies a respectable 4th place in the overall team medal standings. Currently, our national team has a total of 42 medals, consisting of 12 gold, 17 silver, and 13 bronze medals.

While China confidently maintains the lead in the competition with 132 gold medals, host Japan is in second place (41 gold) and South Korea occupies the third position (21 gold). Kazakhstan, our main regional competitor, rounds out the top five with 9 gold medals.

"12 gold medals, 4th place, and the battle for the top five": 5 key points from the Day 9 results

The most important official indicators based on the results of the ninth day of the Asian Games:

Uzbekistan in the top four: With 12 gold medals, our delegation trails only giants such as China, Japan, and South Korea;

A total of 42 podiums: Our compatriots have won 12 gold, 17 silver, and 13 bronze medals;

A 3-gold lead over Kazakhstan: The Kazakhstan team, currently in fifth place, has gathered 9 gold, 13 silver, and 23 bronze medals;

China's unmatched hegemony: Chinese athletes are the absolute leaders in the overall standings with 132 gold medals (230 medals in total);

Neighbors' standings: Tajikistan occupies the 18th position in the rankings with 2 parts gold (5 medals in total).

Asian Games: Top ten and Central Asian teams ranking after Day 9

Performance of the leading national teams according to the official medal table of the competition:

Rank and Country Gold Medal Silver Medal Bronze Medal Total Medals 1. China 132 53 45 230 2. Japan 41 68 63 172 3. South Korea 21 26 43 90 4. Uzbekistan 12 17 13 42 5. Kazakhstan 9 13 23 45 6. Thailand 9 8 13 30 7. Bahrain 9 2 3 14 8. Iran 8 15 9 32 9. North Korea 7 5 5 17 10. Malaysia 6 3 9 18 18. Tajikistan 2 2 1 5

Sports and Strategic Analysis: Can Uzbekistan maintain 4th place?

Conclusions of sports commentators, analysts, and experts:

"Standing alongside Asian giants": Occupying 4th place based on the results of nine days of competition is a huge achievement for our national sports; against the backdrop of countries with vast populations and sports infrastructure, Uzbekistan's firm establishment in the top four confirms that the momentum from the Paris Olympics is continuing;

Key reserves in boxing and wrestling: 7 boxers from our national team have reached the semifinals, securing at least 7 medals; new gold medals won in final bouts and other sports will allow us to pull away from the pursuit of Kazakhstan and Thailand and firmly defend 4th place until the end;

The gap with Kazakhstan: Although Kazakhstan is slightly ahead in the total number of medals (45), Uzbekistan leads in the quality of gold medals with a score of 12 to 9; upcoming decisive finals will clarify who will claim Central Asian leadership.

Do you think the sports delegation of Uzbekistan will successfully maintain 4th place until the end of the competition and increase the number of gold medals to over 20? In which sport are you expecting another championship? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of Uzbek sports' victorious march on a continental scale with all our compatriots!