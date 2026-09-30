TV presenter ascends the throne abandoned by footballer

Former TV presenter Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma has ascended the throne as the new king of Uganda's Tooro Kingdom. He took the regnal name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I during a traditional ceremony held on September 29, Reuters reported.

The 56-year-old Kijanangoma is a cousin of the late King Oyo Nimba Kabamba Iguro Rukidi IV. Oyo passed away in the US on August 27 at the age of 34 from cancer. Kijanangoma became the 13th monarch of the Tooro Kingdom.

The new king was chosen by a 21-member committee comprised of members from the ruling Babiito clan of the Batoro people. Kijanangoma previously worked as a news anchor and editor at the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation.

The succession to the throne became controversial following the late king's death. Oyo's mother, Best Kemigisa, and his sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale, stated that the late king had a young son and that his will designated the child as the heir to the throne. However, Charles Kayondo Kamurasi, the head of the Babiito clan, said the child was unknown to the clan.

Earlier, the royal committee had chosen the late king's cousin, George Desmond Kamurasi, who plays football in London, as the heir. However, he declined the throne, after which Kijanangoma was selected as the new king.

The coronation ceremony took place at the Karuziika Palace in Fort-Portal, the capital of the Tooro Kingdom. It featured traditional dances, drumbeats, a symbolic battle, and royal rituals. During the ceremony, a bull was slaughtered, and chicken blood was also used. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni attended the event.

In his inaugural speech, the new king promised to preserve the culture, customs, and traditions of the Tooro people. He also called on the population to protect the environment.

For context, Uganda is a constitutional republic governed by an elected president. The historic kingdoms in the country hold no political power, but remain important symbols of cultural heritage and national identity.