Entry procedures to Egypt for citizens of Uzbekistan may become more complex

Ahead of the autumn holidays and tourist season, important news has spread regarding the travel conditions to Egypt, which is one of the popular destinations. According to unofficial information from receiving foreign travel companies, the issue of introducing additional requirements for entry into the country for citizens of Uzbekistan and neighboring states is being considered starting from November 1 of this year.

Although this information is currently at the level of discussions and assumptions, and final decisions and circulars have not yet been announced by the official authorities of Egypt, it is generating serious interest in the tourism market.

What additional requirements are expected?

The main restrictions and requirements being unofficially discussed and possibly introduced include the following:

Security service permit: The procedure for obtaining prior screening and official approval from Egyptian security agencies before a tourist trip;

Age restriction: The likelihood of certain restrictions on solo travel by citizens aged 16 to 40 without being accompanied by close relatives;

Financial guarantee: The requirement for documents confirming financial support during the trip (a bank statement or a sufficient amount of cash).

Current situation: No official document, reports unconfirmed

No official procedure regarding these changes has come into force yet:

Unofficial status: At present, this news is only an initiative being discussed at the level of host tour operators and has not been officially confirmed by the relevant ministries and diplomatic corps of Egypt;

Legal force: There are no official circulars or regulatory documents, and the current visa and entry procedures remain unchanged for now.

Important recommendation from travel agencies: Do not rush to buy non-refundable tickets

Against the background of the arising uncertainties, travel agencies and industry experts recommend that our compatriots preparing for a trip take precautionary measures:

Monitoring information: Citizens planning a trip are advised to carefully monitor only official sources and statements by the MFA;

Precautionary measure: Until the situation is fully clarified, it is advisable to refrain from urgently purchasing non-refundable air tickets and hotel bookings.

Once an official comment is provided on this matter by the Egyptian government or the relevant diplomatic agencies of Uzbekistan, the exact entry rules are expected to be fully clarified.