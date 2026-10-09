Egypt announces age limits, cash requirements, and new visa regulations for Uzbek citizens

·45·World
Egypt announces age limits, cash requirements, and new visa regulations for Uzbek citizens

The Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Cairo has issued an important and urgent warning for our compatriots planning a trip to the Arab Republic of Egypt. According to official information received through diplomatic channels, starting from November 1 of this year, the rules and procedures for the entry of Uzbek citizens into Egypt will change fundamentally and become significantly stricter.

According to the new requirements, the practice of entering the country via visas issued at the airport is now being restricted, and strict criteria regarding citizens' age, marital status, and financial provision are coming into force.

Main change: Visa and travel organization procedure

According to the new regulations provided by the embassy, travelers must fulfill the following conditions in advance:

  • Obligation to obtain a visa in advance: The entry visa to Egypt must now be processed through the relevant diplomatic missions (consulates) of Egypt before the trip starts, rather than upon arrival in the country;

  • Official tour operators only: It is established that tourist trips and tour packages must be carried out exclusively through authorized and certified tour operators;

  • Ban on changing visa types: After entering Egyptian territory, it is strictly prohibited to change a tourist visa into other categories of visas (e.g., work, study, or residence visas).

Age and family restrictions: Who can travel if under 40?

Restrictions related to age limits are sparking the most discussion in the new regulations:

  • Ban on solo travel: Citizens under 40 years of age cannot travel to Egypt individually or with a group of friends — they may only be admitted into the country when accompanied by close family members (parents, legal spouse, or children);

  • Citizens over 40: Passengers exceeding this age retain the right to travel independently and individually.

Financial requirements: How much cash must be on hand?

The Egyptian border service will directly control the financial solvency of every Uzbek citizen entering the country:

  • For families (groups including those under 40): It is required to have at least 5,000 US dollars in cash at the disposal and on the person of the family;

  • For independent travelers (over 40): A citizen traveling individually must have at least 3,000 US dollars in cash on hand;

  • Risk of deportation: Passengers who fail to fully present the specified documents at the border or do not meet the financial requirements may be turned back at the border and immediately deported at the expense of the airline that brought them.

Uzbekistan's Embassy in Egypt advises all travelers, pilgrims, and citizens planning a vacation to take these strict requirements, effective from November 1, into account in advance to prevent unnecessary financial losses and border issues.

Uzbekistan EmbassyEgypt visaTour operatorsTrip to Egypt
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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