Woman who wanted to fix her jaw ends up with a drastically altered face

In China, a 24-year-old woman underwent cosmetic surgery to correct a minor imperfection in her jaw. However, instead of a simple micro-correction, her jaw was pushed forward by 13 millimeters, causing a severe facial deformity. This was reported by Chinese media.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Stomatological Hospital of Wuhan University in the city of Wuhan. The woman, referred to in the press as «Victim A», told doctors that she wanted to correct a very small protrusion on her jaw. During the operation, she asked for a micro-correction of just 2 millimeters.

However, the result after surgery was completely different from what was expected. Instead of being pushed back, the woman's jaw was pushed forward by more than 13 millimeters, resulting in a significant change in her facial structure.

Other complications also arose during the surgical procedure. In particular, a tooth root was damaged by a metal needle, and the nasal septum became crooked. This condition also made it difficult for the woman to breathe through her nose.

Experts noted that instead of the procedure usually required in such cases—"pushing the jaw back by 2 millimeters"—the exact opposite was done. That is, the jaw was pushed forward by more than 13 millimeters.

Nevertheless, the lead surgeon who performed the operation claimed that the woman's face had acquired a "more Western and modern look" than before.

According to information, Victim A paid over $55,000 for this botched cosmetic surgery. However, experts have estimated that it will take at least five years and more than $200,000 to correct her jaw and restore her facial structure.

Experts also noted that this case cannot be dismissed as a simple surgical error. In their view, the woman's initial minor problem could have been solved even with orthodontic treatment, meaning without any surgery at all.

After information about the incident spread widely on the internet, the hospital where the surgery took place agreed to refund the money paid for the procedure.

At the same time, the relevant health authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Legal proceedings regarding the matter are now expected to begin and the case may reach court.