Two-year-old girl swallows over 250 magnetic balls

·68·World
Two-year-old girl swallows over 250 magnetic balls

In Moscow, Russia, a two-year-old girl swallowed more than 250 magnetic balls at once. Doctors at the Morozov Children's Hospital successfully removed them, Fontanka reports.

As noted, the parents brought their daughter to the hospital due to a severe cough. During examinations, including an X-ray, numerous foreign objects were found in her stomach. It turned out that the child had swallowed magnetic balls.

Doctors emphasized that such magnets pose a serious threat to a child's body. Passing from the stomach into the intestines, they can attract each other through the intestinal walls, increasing the likelihood of intestinal wall damage, perforation, and severe inflammation. Therefore, doctors immediately proceeded with the procedure.

Initially, surgeons inspected the girl's intestines using a camera inserted through small incisions. After ensuring that the intestines were not damaged, the doctors used special endoscopic instruments to remove all the magnets from the stomach through the esophagus.

The operation was successful. It is reported that the girl is currently in good condition and is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.

Morozov Children's HospitalFontankaGirl who swallowed magnetic ballsMoscow
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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